Mississippi State ready to gamble they get best from newest transfer
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans is one of the reasons he landed well-traveled Achor Achor out of the transfer portal on Thursday, but there will be questions.
Achor (who is already on the All-Name list) left Kansas State after just nine games last season transferring from Samford. Any time a player has moved that much there are questions.
Jans is aware of that, but there weren't any negatives on the reasons he left the Wildcats. The official reason is "personal" and K-State coach Jerome Tang waid when he left.
"Achor and I have decided that there are more important things than basketball for him at this time," Tang said in a statement. "I hope some time away will allow him to reprioritize things in his life and allow him to finish his degree."
It's a new start with an SEC school the 6-foot-9 big man can provide some help with. He joins a growing list of transfer commitments for Jans.
guard Ja'Borri McGhee (UAB), center Quincy Ballard (Wichita State), guard/forward Ameir Ali (Arizona State) and forward Sam Walters (Michigan).
"I felt like I needed a fresh start," Achor told On3. "I really connected well with their coaches. Plus, the fact Coach Jans has won everywhere and has a winning setup. That is a program I want to be part of."
Achor played in seven of nine games at Kansas State, averaging 7.3 points per game in 13.1 minutes off the bench. He shot 54.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range with three makes.