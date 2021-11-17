What to Look for: Mississippi State Basketball Takes on Detroit-Mercy

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    MSU Men’s Hoops: what To Look for Against Detroit-Mercy

    This week, Cowbell Corner takes a look at an out of conference game for the men’s team with a few extra storylines attached to it.
    The MSU men’s basketball team will face off against the Detroit-Mercy Titans at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Before the game, however, there are some key things to know about the Bulldogs’ next foe.

    Prince Oduro:

    Prince Oduro suited up for MSU underneath head coach Ben Howland in the 2019-2020 season. Oduro played in 21 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 1.2 points and .9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 250 pound forward was a solid defensive presence for the Bulldogs in his tenure with the team, and will undoubtedly have his hands full with this MSU front court.

    Oduro hails from Toronto, so a move back closer to home made sense. He transferred to USF after his time in the Maroon and White, where he averaged 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

    D.J. Harvey:

    The Titans present themselves as a team that, much like MSU, relies on solid contributions from transfer players. DJ Harvey is one such player, a graduate transfer swing man from Vanderbilt.

    “He dropped 16 on us up there a year ago,” said Howland to reporters on Tuesday, “He’s a good player, he started his career at Notre Dame.”

    Harvey has yet to show off those scoring skills for the Titans, but has found other ways to appear on the stat sheet, totaling 13 rebounds in his first two games of the season.

    Harvey is most dangerous behind the arc, shooting 39.8 percent from there last season. If the Bulldogs can maintain the defensive intensity from their first two contests, though, this shouldn’t be an issue.

    Rocket Watts’ injury:

    Howland told reporters on Tuesday that in the previous day’s practice, Watts went full speed and played well up until late in practice when his shoe came off, warranting a check from the trainers.

    Luckily, reports were released yesterday after practice that Watts practiced at full speed again on Tuesday, almost ensuring that his the veteran point guard will make his debut for the Bulldogs in their game tonight.

    Watts averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Michigan State Spartans earlier in his career, and was one of the most highly touted recruits in the nation before his signing day.

    With Watts back, Tolu Smith and KeShawn Murphy are the only two players on roster that await medical clearance for full activity. The crew is almost all together, and according to fellow transfer D.J. Jeffries, that’s “dangerous.”

    MSU will look to maintain its momentum tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Humphrey Coliseum and will be aired on SEC Network plus.

