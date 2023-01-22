What to Know and How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Faces Kentucky

The Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs (14-5, 3-3) continue their season with Sunday's contest against the Kentucky Wildcats (9-9, 1-5).

MSU is currently on a two-game winning streak, most recently defeating Auburn, 72-58 on Jan. 19. That marks a pair of consecutive in-conference victories after the Bulldogs beat Texas A&M, 60-44 on Jan. 15.

The Wildcats also got the W in their last game, defeating Florida, 81-75 on Jan. 15. It marks their only SEC win of the season to this point.

Here's a look into what to know and how to tune in when the action gets underway, regardless of where you are at tip-off:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

Weather: 48 degrees, Cloudy

When: Jan. 22, 12 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)