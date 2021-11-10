Mississippi State Women's Hoops Secure 91-62 Win Over Alabama State in Season Opener

MSU head coach Doug Novak and his team secured the first win of the season and in Novak’s MSU career on Tuesday night.

The MSU women’s basketball team brought home a convincing win in their season opener on Tuesday night against the Alabama State Hornets via a score of 91-62.

Junior forward Rickea Jackson led the way for the Bulldogs in terms of scoring with 26 points on 9-23 shooting. Jackson was 7-8 at the free-throw line, where the Bulldogs made a living all night long.

After the game, Jackson attributed some of this success to Novak’s offense, which allows her to have a lot more “freedom” in terms of floor spacing and motion.

Veteran point guard Myah Taylor led the team in assists with a career-high of 11, while

In press conferences Monday, head coach Doug Novak mentioned that in order to use their small size to their advantage, this team was going to have to get out and run in transition to get some easy buckets.

They did just that against the Hornets on Tuesday, totaling 23 fast-break points in their winning effort. Novak added his thoughts on this after the game.

“It feels good. That’s what we want to do and it’s part of that identity … it’s part of winning that possession game … if we’re going to play fast, we’ve got to take care of the ball.”

The Bulldogs did just that, totaling 18 assists and six turnovers as a team to go with nine total steals.

This was coach Novak’s first official win as the head coach of Bulldogs, and hopefully will not be his last. The head coach and his squad await a tough out of conference foe this Friday, as they take on South Dakota State, a team that coach Novak, being from the area, is very familiar with.

That game tips off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+, as Novak and his Maroon crew attempt to secure their second win of the season.