Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Coach Sam Purcell Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Auburn

Mississippi State women's basketball faces Auburn up next on the schedule, coming off of a 60-44 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

It marks a bounceback after the Bulldogs dropped three consecutive games to South Carolina, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

MSU women's basketball coach Sam Purcell met with the media this week, with one of the talking points being just how important home court advantage truly is.

"Our team knows how hard this league is... to play at home, it's just that extra energy that you can't deny to help us hopefully come out with a win."

He's also not underestimating just how much of a task defeating Auburn will be on the horizon.

"They get after it. They felt out get after it. They play hard. They've had some injury bugs, so they haven't been able to have their full team year-round and come at you with everybody on the roster. But I feel like you look at the SEC, that's all of us. Me included. But, you know what, you're going to get their best punch. They've been in every game and they play hard for four quarters. So, we've got our work cut out."

