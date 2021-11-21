Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Women’s Hoops Looks to Remain Undefeated after Monday

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    MSU Women’s Hoops Looks to Remain Undefeated after Monday

    Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Doug Novak spoke to reporters Monday about the team’s upcoming matchup against Bethune-Cookman, and detailed how important it was to not overlook any team.
    Author:

    The Mississippi State women’s basketball team will take on Bethune-Cookman this Monday in the Hump, as interim head coach Doug Novak and his team try to keep the momentum going from their first three wins.

    Obviously, this is not a game everyone has circled on the schedule, but to coach Novak and his team, every game is taken as a blessing.

    “It’s a privilege to play this game,” said Novak to reporters on Friday, “every day we get to play this game is a privilege.”

    B-CU comes into the game boasting a 1-3 record, with big losses to Miami (FL), Florida Atlantic and Troy on the season so far. Novak and company will undoubtedly be looking to push that to 1-4 as he and the rest of the Bulldogs look to remain undefeated on the season.

    Read More

    A 4-0 record would likely slide the Bulldogs into the top five in conference standings early in the season, with Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and LSU already suffering one loss a piece so far. Obviously, that doesn’t really matter until conference play begins, but momentum is something that can’t be taken for granted in Division 1 basketball.

    In the previous game for MSU, Rickea Jackson was sidelined due to precautionary reasons pertaining to a light injury. Novak assured reporters that she would be available on Monday, though, and that Jackson is at one hundred percent.

    Jerkaila Jordan left no doubt in Jackson’s absence, though, as she poured in 26 points against Alcorn State in the team’s previous game. Novak had some praise for Jordan on Monday.

    “She’s one of the all-time great teammates I’ve seen,” said Novak, “that’s what impresses me the most about her.”

    Jackson, Jordan, and the rest of the Bulldogs look to keep their winning streak alive Monday against the Wildcats, as that game tips off at 6 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network+.

    USATSI_15668762
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Women’s Hoops Looks to Remain Undefeated after Monday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15682705 (2)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Looks Ahead to Morehead State and a Big Roadtrip as Season Rolls Forward

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17157297 (1)
    Football

    QB Will Rogers Breaks Two MSU Records as Bulldogs Dominate Tennessee State

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17157297 (1)
    Football

    College Gameday Attendees in Ohio Claim Will Rogers as Mississippi's Best QB

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17158988
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Tennessee State

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17158988
    Football

    Mississippi State Faces Tennessee State: Thee Tigers to Watch

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17156882
    Football

    Can the Bulldogs Make the Sugar Bowl?: How Possible it is and What Needs to Happen

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17155392
    Football

    Three Predictions: Mississippi State Takes on Tennessee State

    13 hours ago