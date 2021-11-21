Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Women’s Hoops Looks to Remain Undefeated after Monday

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Doug Novak spoke to reporters Monday about the team’s upcoming matchup against Bethune-Cookman, and detailed how important it was to not overlook any team.

The Mississippi State women’s basketball team will take on Bethune-Cookman this Monday in the Hump, as interim head coach Doug Novak and his team try to keep the momentum going from their first three wins.

Obviously, this is not a game everyone has circled on the schedule, but to coach Novak and his team, every game is taken as a blessing.

“It’s a privilege to play this game,” said Novak to reporters on Friday, “every day we get to play this game is a privilege.”

B-CU comes into the game boasting a 1-3 record, with big losses to Miami (FL), Florida Atlantic and Troy on the season so far. Novak and company will undoubtedly be looking to push that to 1-4 as he and the rest of the Bulldogs look to remain undefeated on the season.

A 4-0 record would likely slide the Bulldogs into the top five in conference standings early in the season, with Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and LSU already suffering one loss a piece so far. Obviously, that doesn’t really matter until conference play begins, but momentum is something that can’t be taken for granted in Division 1 basketball.

In the previous game for MSU, Rickea Jackson was sidelined due to precautionary reasons pertaining to a light injury. Novak assured reporters that she would be available on Monday, though, and that Jackson is at one hundred percent.

Jerkaila Jordan left no doubt in Jackson’s absence, though, as she poured in 26 points against Alcorn State in the team’s previous game. Novak had some praise for Jordan on Monday.

“She’s one of the all-time great teammates I’ve seen,” said Novak, “that’s what impresses me the most about her.”

Jackson, Jordan, and the rest of the Bulldogs look to keep their winning streak alive Monday against the Wildcats, as that game tips off at 6 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network+.