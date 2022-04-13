Now that a coaching staff is in place, the offseason work has begun for a new era of MSU Women's Hoops.

Sam Purcell has already been hard at work in the transfer portal, and has recruited a wily veteran guard to fill out his squad.

Kourtney Weber formerly suited up for the Florida State Seminoles, where she averaged 11.8 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in her best season.

Weber also adds a much needed perimeter scoring threat, as she shot 39.7% from deep in that same season. She will undoubtedly make an impact on a Bulldog team that shot a 31.5% clip from behind the arc last season.

Purcell recruited Weber out of high school, and is excited to add her talents to the roster in his first season.

"Kourtney Weber is someone that I was fortunate enough to recruit in high school and then follow her career in the ACC," Purcell said in a recent press release. "Kourtney will provide a great balance to our roster with her ability to score on the perimeter as well as with her experience on the court."

Weber will enroll at MSU as a graduate transfer - one who comes to Starkville with a bachelor's degree in Commercial Entrepreneurship. Weber has also appeared in three NCAA tournaments, adding some much-needed post-season experience to a roster that will have a lot of adjusting to do.

MSU guard Jerkaila Jordan voiced her excitement of Weber's announcement on Twitter this morning.

Jordan and Weber both hail from New Orleans, Louisiana, and no doubt will be looking forward to reestablishing that connection on the court. That will be a welcome sign for Bulldogs basketball fans, no doubt.