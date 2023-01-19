Skip to main content

How to Watch and What to Know: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Faces Auburn

How to tune in as Mississippi State women's basketball takes on Auburn next.

The Bulldogs currently hold a 13-5 overall record over head coach Sam Purcell, with a 2-3 in-conference record against SEC competition. MSU most recently recorded a 60-44 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, snapping a three-game losing streak after they fell to Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina in close matchups.

Auburn stands at 10-7 overall, still yet to get its first SEC win with an 0-5 record in the conference. The Tigers' last game ended in an 84-54 loss to LSU. The team is looking to break a five-game losing streak with losses to Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama and LSU consecutively.

Despite Auburn's struggles, head coach Sam Purcell isn't casting any doubt on his next opponent.

"They get after it. They flat out get after it," he said in his latest press conference.

"They play hard. They've had some injury bugs, so they haven't been able to have their full team year-round and come at you with everybody on the roster. But I feel like you look at the SEC, that's all of us. Me included. But, you know what, you're going to get their best punch. They've been in every game and they play hard for four quarters. So, we've got our work cut out."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Regardless of where you are on game day, here's what to know and how to tune in for the upcoming contest:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

Weather: 52 degrees, Clear Skies

When: Jan. 18, 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN SEC Network +

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)

USATSI_19254189
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball Coach Sam Purcell Talks Upcoming Matchup Against Auburn

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19808270
Football

Watch: Chris Jans Talks 70-59 Loss to Tennessee

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19713498
Football

Mississippi State WR Tulu Griffin Announces Return to Bulldogs

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19808109
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Drops Close Contest to Tennessee, 70-59

By Colin James
USATSI_19804080
Football

Watch: Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys to Incredible 31-14 Victory Over Buccaneers

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19712313
Football

New Clemson OC Garrett Riley Calls Mike Leach 'One of the Biggest Influences' On His Life

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19365954
Football

Mississippi State Lands Kentucky Defensive Back Transfer Kobi Albert

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19014254
Football

Mississippi State Flips 3-Star Miami Hurricanes QB Commitment

By Crissy Froyd