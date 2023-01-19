The Bulldogs currently hold a 13-5 overall record over head coach Sam Purcell, with a 2-3 in-conference record against SEC competition. MSU most recently recorded a 60-44 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, snapping a three-game losing streak after they fell to Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina in close matchups.

Auburn stands at 10-7 overall, still yet to get its first SEC win with an 0-5 record in the conference. The Tigers' last game ended in an 84-54 loss to LSU. The team is looking to break a five-game losing streak with losses to Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama and LSU consecutively.

Despite Auburn's struggles, head coach Sam Purcell isn't casting any doubt on his next opponent.

"They get after it. They flat out get after it," he said in his latest press conference.

"They play hard. They've had some injury bugs, so they haven't been able to have their full team year-round and come at you with everybody on the roster. But I feel like you look at the SEC, that's all of us. Me included. But, you know what, you're going to get their best punch. They've been in every game and they play hard for four quarters. So, we've got our work cut out."

Regardless of where you are on game day, here's what to know and how to tune in for the upcoming contest:

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Mississippi)

Weather: 52 degrees, Clear Skies

When: Jan. 18, 7 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN SEC Network +

Stream: Fubo (Sports+Package)