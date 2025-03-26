Mississippi State Reaches Out to High-Scoring Freshman in Transfer Portal
After making a third straight NCAA Tournament, and exiting the Big Dance for the third straight season, Mississippi State and head coach Chris Jans now turn to the transfer portal. The Bulldogs seek to add a scoring punch alongside leading scorer Josh Hubbard (18.9 points per game) – who did most of the heavy lifting on the offensive end last season.
One potential option to bolster the Mississippi State offensive attack appears to be Valparaiso transfer guard All Wright. He has been contacted by Mississippi State, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
The 6-3 freshman was named the Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of The Year, putting up averages of 15.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
A marksman from beyond the arc, Wright knocked down an average of two triples per game on an efficient rate of 38.3 percent. That’s a welcome sight for a Mississippi State squad that shot just 31.3 percent from deep as a team last season – a number that ranked 305th out of 355 Division One teams in the country.
But, to obtain the talents of Wright, the Bulldogs have to compete with a reported 20 other schools – many of which are also high-major programs including Illinois and Kansas.
Wright would potentially slide into a 2025 recruiting class that has yet to add a transfer, but does contain a well-balanced high school class that includes four four-star recruits and ranks 12th in the country, according to 247 Sports.