SEC Basketball: Mississippi State Loses Pair of Players to Transfer Portal
Seemingly each time you look up another college basketball player is entering the transfer portal and on Wednesday, that trend hit Mississippi State.
Forward KeShawn Murphy, who had a bit of a breakout season in 2024-25, has entered the transfer portal according to On3. Murphy wasn't a regular starter on the Mississippi State team that went 21-13 overall this past season, but was a key contributor, averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He also scored a career-high 20 points in an early-season against Pittsburgh this season.
Joining Murphy in entering the transfer portal is reserve center Jeremy Foumena. Foumena, who started his collegiate career at Rhode Island, checks in at 6-11 and appeared in just nine games for the Bulldogs this past season.