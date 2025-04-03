Mississippi State in Running For Top Big Ten Transfer
After losing Riley Kugel to the transfer portal, and with Josh Hubbard testing the NBA draft waters, head coach Chris Jans and Mississippi State now turn to the portal seeking to reload themselves.
Looking to add their first portal commit, Jans and his staff are on the right path with one target in Illinois’ Tre White.
According to 247 Sports, White announced his list of six programs on Wednesday afternoon, and the Bulldogs made the cut.
An athletic 6-7 wing, White averaged 10.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds on 50.7 percent shooting from the field. Doing most of his work attacking the basket, White can get to the rack practically at will, and does an exceptional job at finishing amongst the trees (58.7 percent on twos), or drawing a whistle and earning a trip to the line (3.2 free throw attempts per game).
An improved shooter, White has grown his free-throw shooting and three-point shooting from respective marks of 69.0 percent and 26.5 percent in his freshman year to 82.4 percent and 32.9 percent this season as a member of the Illini.
With 86 career starts, White is battle-tested and experienced. After starting off his collegiate career at USC, and with stops at Louisville and now Illinois, White has played in three high-major conferences (although the PAC-12 is now defunct), and Mississippi State may make it a fourth.
To do that though, the Bulldogs would have to beat out blueblood Kansas, a revitalized St. John’s team, and three other high-level programs in Oklahoma, Cincinnati, and USC.