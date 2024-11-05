Mississippi State Basketball: Top 3 Bulldogs Stars of the West Georgia Win
Mississippi State began its third season under Chris Jans by coasting over West Georgia, 95-60, at The Hump.
The win was a nice icebreaker for an upcoming season filled with high expectations. The outcome was never in doubt, which allowed Jans to empty his bench while the rotational players got a chance to begin meshing as a unit
A dozen different Bulldogs scored, but these were MSU's three biggest stars of the game.
3. KeShawn Murphy
While Hubbard and Harris did most of the scoring for the Bulldogs, Murphy did a lot of the little things well as he transitions into the lineup this season. He hit 3-of-6 shots while leading the team in boards (7), assists (4), and blocks (2).
2. Claudell Harris Jr.
What a debut for Harris, the well-traveled senior making his debutin Starkville. He his six threes, scored 20 points, and gave early indications that he and Hubbard could form one of the SEC's top backcourt duos this season.
1. Josh Hubbard
No surprise. Hubbard already looks to be in mid-season form and ready to build on his sensational college debut. His game-high 25 points in just under 26 minutes of action included 10-of-13 shooting and a sizzling 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.
