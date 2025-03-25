USC Megastar Juju Watkins Injured: Suffers Knee Injury in Game Against Mississippi State
No. 1 USC got off to a roaring start in Monday night's Second Round matchup with Mississippi State in the Women's NCAA Tournament, but leading 13-2, the worst possible thing for the Trojans happened.
Superstar Juju Watkins suffered an apparent knee injury and had to leave to the game in the middle of the first quarter. Watkins was unable to put any weight on her knee and had to be carried to the sideline by USC's athletic training staff.
Watkins is the favorite to be named the Naismith Player of the Year this spring after averaging 24.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks this season.
Obviously the injury to Watkins is the concern, far more than any single basketball game's result, but USC's already difficult path to the Final Four only appears that much more difficult assuming the star won't be available to play.
Watkins was bumped by multiple Mississippi State defenders while pushing the ball in transition and immediately fell to the ground and screamed out in pain. Officals ruled it was a common foul and did not need to be upgraded.
We will keep you posted to any developments on the injury.