Vanderbilt hoops gets commitment from high-scoring guard

The Commodores added Eastern Kentucky's leading scorer as the eighth commitment to coach Mark Byington's 2025 offseason transfer class.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington reacts in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels at Rocket Arena.
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington reacts in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels at Rocket Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Mark Byington has landed his eighth commitment from the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.

Eastern Kentucky guard George Kimble has committed to Vanderbilt after averaging 18 points a game last season.

The 6-foot-2 Tampa, Fla.-native led the Hilltoppers in scoring and steals last season, despite suffering a season-ending injury after 25 games played. He averaged 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game and was named All-ASUN Second Team.

Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Transfers

Outgoing

Karris Bilal
Jaylen Carey (to Tennessee)
MJ Collins
Jason Edwards (to Providence)
Alex Hemenway
JaQualon Roberts
Jordan Williams
Kijani Wright

Incoming

G Duke Miles (from Oklahoma)
G Trey Harris (from Washington)
G Jalen Washington (from North Carolina)
F Mason Nicholson (from Jacksonville State)
G Frankie Collins (from TCU)
G Mike James (from NC State)
F AK Okereke (Cornell)
G George Kimble (Eastern Kentucky)

