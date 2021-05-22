Swapping MSUs: Guard Rocket Watts Transferring to Bulldogs from Michigan State

Watts becomes fourth player to transfer to State since end of last season.

Rocket Watts is going from one MSU to another and in the process, solidifying the maroon and white version's backcourt.

Watts revealed on Saturday that he is transferring from Michigan State to Mississippi State. The guard took to social media to announce his plans:

Watts becomes the fourth player to transfer to the Bulldogs since the end of last season and all four are expected to be instant-impact performers. Previously, forwards Garrison Brooks and D.J. Jeffries joined State. Brooks comes from North Carolina and Jeffries last played at Memphis.

Then, guard Shakeel Moore announced his plans to come to Mississippi State from N.C. State earlier this week. Now, Watts is joining the fold.

Watts averaged 7.6 points per game and had 76 assists last season as a sophomore for Michigan State. This followed a freshman season in which he averaged nine points per game and had 45 assists on the way to becoming an All-Big Ten Freshman selection.

Watts originally joined Michigan State as one of the country's top recruits. He was rated as the No. 27 prospect in the nation in the Class of 2019, per ESPN.

He'll now bring his talents to Starkville where he'll join a Bulldog team with aspirations of getting back to the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State went 18-15 a season ago and advanced all the way to the NIT Championship game. And while the Bulldogs have lost center Abdul Ado (transferred to Cincinnati) and guard D.J. Stewart (signed with an agent and entered NBA Draft), they return a strong core that is only strengthened with the addition of Watts and the other transfers.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.