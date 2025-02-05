Will Mississippi State Make the NCAA Tournament? Projections and Analysis
Mississippi State basketball has hit a rough patch, and it's starting to show in the NCAA tournament bracket projections.
After dropping both of its games last week—tough home losses to Alabama and Missouri—the Bulldogs have taken a noticeable slide.
No surprise here: they’re out of this week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll. However, they’re still hanging on in the AP rankings, sitting at No. 22. But with five losses in their last seven games, it’s clear things aren’t trending in the right direction as they get ready to face Georgia on Saturday.
Where Do They Stand?
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm now has Mississippi State as a No. 6 seed in the West Region. ESPN's Joe Lunardi wasn’t as generous, dropping them to a No. 7 seed in the South Region.
According to Lunardi’s bracket, the Bulldogs would face No. 10 Utah State in Wichita, Kansas. Not exactly the spot Mississippi State fans were hoping for a few weeks ago.
KenPom's Crystal Ball
KenPom projects Mississippi State to finish the regular season with a 20-11 record, going 8-10 in SEC play. That’s not exactly the resume of a team comfortably in the tournament, which means every game from here on out matters. Here’s what KenPom sees for the rest of the way:
- Sat, Feb. 8 — @ Georgia: Projected L, 71-69 (41% chance of winning)
- Tue, Feb. 11 — vs. Florida: Projected L, 78-74 (38% chance)
- Sat, Feb. 15 — @ Ole Miss: Projected L, 76-70 (29% chance)
- Tue, Feb. 18 — vs. Texas A&M: Projected W, 72-71 (51% chance)
- Sat, Feb. 22 — @ Oklahoma: Projected L, 77-73 (36% chance)
- Tue, Feb. 25 — @ Alabama: Projected L, 87-78 (19% chance)
- Sat, Mar. 1 — vs. LSU: Projected W, 77-68 (81% chance)
- Tue, Mar. 4 — vs. Texas: Projected W, 74-71 (60% chance)
- Sat, Mar. 8 — @ Arkansas: Projected L, 73-72 (45% chance)
What Does It All Mean?
Mississippi State still has time to turn things around, but the margin for error is shrinking fast. They’ll need to steal a win or two in games where they’re not favored and avoid any bad losses at home.
A strong finish in the regular season, coupled with a solid SEC Tournament run, could be the difference between a comfortable tournament spot and a nerve-wracking Selection Sunday.