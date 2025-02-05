Cowbell Corner

Will Mississippi State Make the NCAA Tournament? Projections and Analysis

The Bulldogs are struggling, but they're still holding on—for now.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 29, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Mississippi State basketball has hit a rough patch, and it's starting to show in the NCAA tournament bracket projections.

After dropping both of its games last week—tough home losses to Alabama and Missouri—the Bulldogs have taken a noticeable slide.

No surprise here: they’re out of this week's USA TODAY Coaches Poll. However, they’re still hanging on in the AP rankings, sitting at No. 22. But with five losses in their last seven games, it’s clear things aren’t trending in the right direction as they get ready to face Georgia on Saturday.

Where Do They Stand?

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm now has Mississippi State as a No. 6 seed in the West Region. ESPN's Joe Lunardi wasn’t as generous, dropping them to a No. 7 seed in the South Region.

According to Lunardi’s bracket, the Bulldogs would face No. 10 Utah State in Wichita, Kansas. Not exactly the spot Mississippi State fans were hoping for a few weeks ago.

KenPom's Crystal Ball

KenPom projects Mississippi State to finish the regular season with a 20-11 record, going 8-10 in SEC play. That’s not exactly the resume of a team comfortably in the tournament, which means every game from here on out matters. Here’s what KenPom sees for the rest of the way:

  • Sat, Feb. 8 — @ Georgia: Projected L, 71-69 (41% chance of winning)
  • Tue, Feb. 11 — vs. Florida: Projected L, 78-74 (38% chance)
  • Sat, Feb. 15 — @ Ole Miss: Projected L, 76-70 (29% chance)
  • Tue, Feb. 18 — vs. Texas A&M: Projected W, 72-71 (51% chance)
  • Sat, Feb. 22 — @ Oklahoma: Projected L, 77-73 (36% chance)
  • Tue, Feb. 25 — @ Alabama: Projected L, 87-78 (19% chance)
  • Sat, Mar. 1 — vs. LSU: Projected W, 77-68 (81% chance)
  • Tue, Mar. 4 — vs. Texas: Projected W, 74-71 (60% chance)
  • Sat, Mar. 8 — @ Arkansas: Projected L, 73-72 (45% chance)

What Does It All Mean?

Mississippi State still has time to turn things around, but the margin for error is shrinking fast. They’ll need to steal a win or two in games where they’re not favored and avoid any bad losses at home.

A strong finish in the regular season, coupled with a solid SEC Tournament run, could be the difference between a comfortable tournament spot and a nerve-wracking Selection Sunday.

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

