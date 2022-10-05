Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Program Standings Ahead of Week 6

Here is where each SEC program ranks after five weeks of college football action.

Week 5 of SEC action on the gridiron featured a few close calls and plenty of surprises. 

Alabama outlasted Arkansas with ease in Fayetteville, and Mississippi State dominated Texas A&M with an 18-point victory. 

On The Plains, a wacky game between LSU and Auburn was narrowly won by the visiting Tigers from Baton Rouge. 

Fans showed out in Vaught-Hemingway stadium as the Ole Miss Rebels welcomed Kentucky, with the home team making key defensive plays to pick up a Top-10 victory over the Wildcats. 

The defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs struggled mightily against Missouri, but they narrowly notched an ugly win. The Tigers led for most of the game, but the advantage slipped away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

South Carolina and Florida each played non-conference games that were moved from Saturday due to the effects of Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks took down South Carolina State by 40 points on Thursday, and the Gators bested Eastern Washington in a Sunday morning contest. 

Tennessee and Vanderbilt both had bye weeks. The two programs will be back in action this upcoming weekend.

Here is where each team stands as the 2022 college football season nears its halfway point. 

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Tennessee

4. Ole Miss

5. Mississippi State

6. Kentucky

7. LSU

8. Arkansas

9. Florida

10. Texas A&M

11. Missouri

12. South Carolina

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

