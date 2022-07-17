2022 SEC Media Days: How to Watch Mike Leach, Mississippi State
What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State football takes on 2022 SEC Media Days.
2022 SEC Media Days are just around the corner with head coach Mike Leach and three players set to represent the Bulldogs in Atlanta, Georgia.
Those players are defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, linebacker Nathaniel Watson and wide receiver Austin Williams, who was also selected last year to attend 2021 SEC Media Days.
Here's a look into everything to know and how to catch the live stream ahead of the big week:
Interview Schedule
Mike Leach
12-12:30 p.m. CT
Jaden Crumedy
12:55 - 1:15 p.m. CT
Nathaniel Watson
12:55 - 1:15 p.m. CT
Austin Williams
12:55 - 1:15 p.m. CT
How to tune in, live stream
When: Tuesday, July 19
Time: 8 a.m. CT
TV channel: SEC Network
Online live stream: fuboTV