2022 SEC Media Days: How to Watch Mike Leach, Mississippi State

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State football takes on 2022 SEC Media Days.

2022 SEC Media Days are just around the corner with head coach Mike Leach and three players set to represent the Bulldogs in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Those players are defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, linebacker Nathaniel Watson and wide receiver Austin Williams, who was also selected last year to attend 2021 SEC Media Days.

Here's a look into everything to know and how to catch the live stream ahead of the big week:

Interview Schedule

Mike Leach

12-12:30 p.m. CT

Jaden Crumedy

12:55 - 1:15 p.m. CT

Nathaniel Watson

12:55 - 1:15 p.m. CT

Austin Williams

12:55 - 1:15 p.m. CT

How to tune in, live stream

When: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 8 a.m. CT

TV channel: SEC Network

Online live stream: fuboTV

