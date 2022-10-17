2022 SEC Power Rankings: Each Team's Ranking Ahead of Week 8

Week 7 of SEC football featured some incredible Top 25 matchups that could likely impact the landscape of the College Football Playoff in the coming months.

In one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the season, Tennessee took down Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Volunteers picked up the 52-49 victory on a long field goal as time expired.

Georgia destroyed Vanderbilt by a score of 55-0, keeping the Bulldogs' unbeaten streak alive. Arkansas notched a much-needed win against non-conference opponent BYU to gain momentum heading into the second half of SEC play.

Despite being underdogs, quarterback Will Levis and his Kentucky Wildcats held their own against Mississippi State in Lexington with a 27-17 victory. Both teams now have a 5-2 record with plenty of tough games left to play.

Ole Miss advanced to 7-0 after taking down Auburn in Oxford. The Tigers tried to pull off a big comeback but were no match for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. In the Swamp, Florida fell to an LSU squad that played better than it has all season. Brain Kelly's team could be a legitimate threat in the SEC West heading down the stretch.

Here is where each team stands heading into Week 8 of gridiron action.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Alabama

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Kentucky

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. Florida

10. Texas A&M

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt