Skip to main content

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Each Team's Ranking Ahead of Week 8

Here's where each conference program stands with a little more than a month left in the regular season.

Week 7 of SEC football featured some incredible Top 25 matchups that could likely impact the landscape of the College Football Playoff in the coming months.

In one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the season, Tennessee took down Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Volunteers picked up the 52-49 victory on a long field goal as time expired. 

Georgia destroyed Vanderbilt by a score of 55-0, keeping the Bulldogs' unbeaten streak alive. Arkansas notched a much-needed win against non-conference opponent BYU to gain momentum heading into the second half of SEC play. 

Despite being underdogs, quarterback Will Levis and his Kentucky Wildcats held their own against Mississippi State in Lexington with a 27-17 victory. Both teams now have a 5-2 record with plenty of tough games left to play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ole Miss advanced to 7-0 after taking down Auburn in Oxford. The Tigers tried to pull off a big comeback but were no match for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. In the Swamp, Florida fell to an LSU squad that played better than it has all season. Brain Kelly's team could be a legitimate threat in the SEC West heading down the stretch. 

Here is where each team stands heading into Week 8 of gridiron action. 

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Alabama

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Kentucky

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. Florida

10. Texas A&M

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri 

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt 

USATSI_19243521
Football

Mississippi State Drops in Week 7 AP Top 25 College Football Poll

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19243317
Football

Where Mississippi State Stands in Coaches Poll Following Week 7 Loss to Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19243521
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses What Went Wrong in 27-17 Loss to Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158707
Football

Mississippi State Football: How Much Did Penalties Hurt the Bulldogs Against Kentucky?

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158620
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Kentucky, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17061644
Football

Three Storylines to Follow As Mississippi State Football Faces Kentucky on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17061638 (1)
Football

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Looking Into the All-Time Series

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Assistant Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Kentucky Wildcats

By Crissy Froyd