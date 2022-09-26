Skip to main content

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 5

Here is where each SEC program ranks after four weeks of college football action.

The college football regular season is nearly one-third of the way over, but the action on the gridiron has only gotten crazier as the weeks have gone on.

Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss fended off non-conference opponents in relatively close games. LSU blew out New Mexico, Mississippi State soundly took down Bowling Green and South Carolina handled Charlotte with ease.

In the first of a handful of SEC matchups, Missouri and Auburn went down to the wire in an unusual way. Mizzou missed a short game-winning field goal to end regulation and send the matchup to overtime, then fumbled away the ball at its goal line to give Auburn a 17-14 win.

Tennessee and Florida faced off in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the weekend, with the Volunteers ultimately picking up a 38-33 win on Rocky Top.

Alabama handled Vanderbilt with ease, notching a 55-3 win to sink the Commodores. The three points that Vandy did score were the program's first against the Crimson Tide since 2007.

Arkansas and Texas A&M met in a neutral site contest to wrap up the weekend for the SEC. The Razorbacks jumped out to an early lead and looked dominant for much of the first half, but the Aggies came storming back. Arkansas had the chance to take back the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the contest, but a missed field goal sealed the 23-21 victory for Texas A&M.

Here is where each team stands heading into Week 5 of action. 

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Tennessee

4. Kentucky

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas A&M

7. Arkansas

8. LSU

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida

11. South Carolina

12. Auburn

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

