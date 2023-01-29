Former Bulldogs Players To Look Out For In the AFC Championship Game

The NFL playoffs will hold the AFC Championship game this Sunday at 5:30 PM CT, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will decide which team from the AFC will go to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

With the game on the horizon, there are some former Bulldog players from Mississippi State's football program that will play in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as they look to reach the Super Bowl.

While the Bengals do not have any former Bulldog players on their active roster, the Chiefs have a couple players that will play a key role in their attempt to reach the Super Bowl.

Chris Jones

Former Bulldog defensive tackle Chris Jones is a defining piece in an elite defensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs. For the 2022 season, he has 44 tackles and 15.5 sacks, tied for fourth in the NFL for sacks. In the Divisional Round versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had one solo tackle in the 27-20 victory.

For his performance this season, Jones has been named a First Team All-Pro and was named a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year, along with Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers and Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones leads a Chiefs defense that ranks second in sacks and ninth in rushing yards allowed in the NFL this season. His performance will be crucial in the Chiefs' fourth consecutive AFC Championship appearance.

Willie Gay Jr

Former Bulldog linebacker Willie Gay Jr will also be an important piece on the Chiefs' defense. For the 2022 season, he has 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception, though he was suspended for four games due to violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from a January arrest for misdemeanor criminal destruction of property.

Despite missing some time, Gay Jr has shined on the field for the Chiefs, where they ranked 10th in the NFL for yards allowed. Despite a muted performance against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round, he will be looking to rebound with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.