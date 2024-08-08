2024 Season Predictions in 60 Seconds: Just a Bulldog Minute
STARKVILLE - The 2024 college football season is right around the corner with Mississippi State opening its season in 21 days against Eastern Kentucky.
With games fast approaching, the season of predictions is beginning. Staff writer Taylor Hodges is ready to kick things off with his predictions for Mississippi State's 2024 season. You can check out his predictions in the latest Just a Bulldog Minute below.
Taylor believes that with the addition of first-year coach Jeff Lebby (and his successful offensive resume), transfer quarterback Blake Shapen and the influx of new wide receivers and offensive linemen, including Kelly Akharaiyi, the Bulldogs will have a surprisingly good offense.
But there's a stretch of games in the middle of the season that would be tough for any school not named Alabama, Georgia or Texas (spoiler: two of those schools are MSU opponents in that three-game stretch). Despite that, Taylor is optimistic about the Bulldogs in 2024.