2025 Offensive Lineman Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mario Nash Jr. commits to Mississippi State and becomes the third 4-star in the 2025 class. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby has proved to be very effective with recruits once he gets them to campus.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator showed that early in his tenure last December with high school recruits and transfer portal prospects. However, the coaching staff around Lebby also plays a prominent role, and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy has proven to be one of the best.
The former Broyles Award semi-finalist retooled the MSU offense line in the transfer portal by signing talented transfers like Makylan Pounders and Ethan Minor. Before landing Nash this weekend, Kennedy had only signed one high school offensive lineman (Josiah Clemons).
Nash has been busy this summer taking in visits at Ole Miss, LSU, and Clemson. The four-star prospect hails from De Kalb, Miss., and preps at Kemper County High School.
The 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman camped at MSU last summer and received an offer. This was before the youngster blew up on the recruiting trail, but the talent was evident. He had excellent footwork and nice power for his frame, and at the time, he was a bit lighter.
The rising senior has put on weight and has the frame to carry more. This is an excellent pickup for the MSU coaching staff as they stay on fire on the recruiting trail.
It has been different hosting a lot of official visitors in the summer, but the method has paid off thus far.