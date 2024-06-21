2025 Running Back Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Kolin Wilson commits to Mississippi State and is the first running back to join the 2025 class. First-year MSU head coach Jeff Lebby has an explosive and high-flying offense.
However, sometimes, the offense can be misconstrued as pass-heavy because of the many deep balls thrown. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator heavily emphasizes running the football as any former offensive lineman would.
Wilson is a three-star recruit and was previously committed to Cincinnati. The Gulf Shores, Ala. native also holds offers from Northwestern, Arkansas State, Army, and Air Force.
He is listed at 5-9 and 180 pounds but breaks arm tackles and does not shy away from contact while maintaining the breakaway speed expected from a running back of his stature. He racked up over 2,300 all-purpose yards and scored 33 touchdowns at Gulf Shores High School.
Wilson in Lebbys offense seems like a match made in heaven due to his ability to make guys miss in open space. It is unclear whether Lebby will sign just one running back in the 2025 class, but MSU will likely lose a pair of running backs after this season, so they may end up signing two running backs and may look for more of a bruiser next.
Wilson is a dynamic playmaker and is a perfect fit schematically for what Lebby wants to do on offense.