2025 Running Back Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Geron Johnson is the newest member of the Mississippi State 2025 signing class. Johnson is the second running back commit in the class, as Kolin Wilson flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Mississippi State.
First-year head coach Jeff Lebby runs a dynamic offense, but it is often confused as a pass-first scheme. However, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator focuses on running the ball, and it is vital in this offense to effectively run the ball to set up the deep pass.
Lebby also has a reputation for splitting carries between backs, and he showed that during his time at Ole Miss, he effectively used both Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy in the running game. So it is no surprise the Bulldogs opted to get two running backs in the class.
Johnson is a three-star recruit who holds only one other SEC offer from MSU rival Ole Miss. The Bartlett, Tenn. native excelled last season at Bartlett High School as he rushed for 1,882 yards and 24 touchdowns.
What stands out most about the 5-10 185-pounder is his field vision; he has excellent speed, but his uncanny ability to be patient and find the right hole sets him apart. Lebby and his staff continue to stay red-hot on the recruiting trail in the summer months.
Fans were already excited to open the Lebby era, but his recruiting prowess is building even more hype.