2025 Wide Receiver Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Davian Jackson has committed to Mississippi State per his Instagram (@4pfDavian). First-year MSU head coach Jeff Lebby heavily relies on dynamic playmakers both at receiver and running back.
The Bulldogs added a running back to the class earlier this week as Kolin Wilson flipped his commitment from Cincinnati. However, Jackson is the first receiver to commit, and the staff's push for a pledge is a loud statement.
State has talented options in-state at the receiver position, Caleb Cunningham (5-star) and Anson Lewis (4-star), and both guys are still being recruited. Therefore, Lebby wanting Jackson to commit means the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator sees a lot of promise in the New Iberia, LA native.
The 3-star prospect holds Power 4 offers from Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, and Houston. The speed and route running ability stand out most about the 6-2 185-pound receiver.
He uses his long strides to hit the sideline; by that point, he is gone. Jackson also has the frame to put on weight and not lose any speed.
This is a nice pickup for the Bulldogs as they continue to add talented receivers after signing three 4-stars last year. MSU wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis has built quite a reputation on the recruiting trail.