2025 Wide Receiver Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Ferzell Shepard commits to Mississippi State and is the second receiver in the 2025 class. MSU head coach Jeff Lebby is known for his dynamic offense, and during the recruiting process, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has to be selective on who he signs.
Especially at the wide receiver position due to having a pair of talented uncommitted prospects in Mississippi, Caleb Cunningham (5-star) and Anson Lewis (4-star). However, Lebby added Davian Jackson yesterday, and once again, he goes back to Louisiana for another receiver.
Shepard is a Baton Rouge, LA. Native and preps at Scotlandville Magnet High School. He is an elite athlete, not just on the gridiron, as he won a state championship in the indoor and outdoor triple jump, according to 247 Sports.
The 6-0.5 170-pounder uses those leaping abilities well on the football. He does an excellent job of high-pointing the football, even with defenders draped over him. However, the most impressive part of his game, which Lebby seems to be heavily emphasizing, is his speed.
The Bulldogs' strength and conditioning staff has a program called "Fast as Hail," and every receiver signed thus far is tall and speedy. Shepard also holds Power 4 offers from Baylor, Arkansas, and Texas Tech.
247 Sports and ESPN list him as a 4-star prospect. This is another excellent addition for Lebby, but LSU is always a team to watch out for with Louisiana products.