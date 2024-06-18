Another 2025 Commit for Mississippi State Football
STARKVILLE, Miss. —Lo'Kavion Jackson is the newest commitment to the 2025 class for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs hosted official visitors last weekend, and with Jackson now in the fold, there have been eight commitments since June 15th.
Yet again, MSU went out of state for this prospect, and he plays in the secondary. The 6-2 195-pound safety picked up an offer on the first of this month, and once again, the State coaching staff sealed the deal when they got him to campus.
The Lynn Haven, Fla. native, plays his prep football at A. Crawford Mosley High School. Jackson does not yet have a ranking on any recruiting websites, but he does have some impressive offers.
A few of his offers are from Troy, Miami, and West Virginia. He is now the fourth secondary commit for the MSU class, and that is likely closing in on the number of defensive backs they want to sign.
Also, this staff seems to emphasize size when scouting potential defensive backs. Jackson plays with the physicality that matches his size.