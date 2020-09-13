SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State football remains unranked, but gains points in latest AP Top 25 poll

Joel Coleman

The latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll dropped on Sunday and, without playing a game, Mississippi State has gained points and climbed closer to being included in the rankings.

The Bulldogs received 14 points in the latest version of the poll. This coming after MSU had only three points in the previous rankings. Given the 14 points, State would be tied for No. 33 in the country if the poll stretched that far.

As it stands though, the Bulldogs remain on the outside looking in currently. The Top 25 includes eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including six inside the Top 10. Mississippi State will face off against five of those six Top-10 SEC teams this season, playing three of those five squads on the road. Here is the full poll:

AP Top 25 (Released September 13, 2020)

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. North Carolina
  13. Cincinnati 
  14. UCF
  15. Tennessee
  16. Memphis
  17. Miami
  18. Louisville
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. BYU
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes (with point values shown):

Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rusticus
Rusticus

Ridiculous to rank teams at this stage. Besides without Big 10 and Pac 12 playing it's meaningless anyway.

