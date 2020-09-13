Mississippi State football remains unranked, but gains points in latest AP Top 25 poll

The latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll dropped on Sunday and, without playing a game, Mississippi State has gained points and climbed closer to being included in the rankings.

The Bulldogs received 14 points in the latest version of the poll. This coming after MSU had only three points in the previous rankings. Given the 14 points, State would be tied for No. 33 in the country if the poll stretched that far.

As it stands though, the Bulldogs remain on the outside looking in currently. The Top 25 includes eight teams from the Southeastern Conference, including six inside the Top 10. Mississippi State will face off against five of those six Top-10 SEC teams this season, playing three of those five squads on the road. Here is the full poll:

AP Top 25 (Released September 13, 2020)

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Auburn Texas Texas A & M Oklahoma State North Carolina Cincinnati UCF Tennessee Memphis Miami Louisville Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech BYU Army Kentucky Appalachian State Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes (with point values shown):

Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1

