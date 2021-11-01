Mississippi State Not Being Ranked in the AP Top 25 Despite Huge Win Over Kentucky is Turning Heads

The Associated Press released its weekly Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon, and the rankings were debatable -- to put it lightly.

After Mississippi State's dominating win over Kentucky, many believed that the Bulldogs deserved to slip into the top 25. The team has already defeated three very talented opponents that were ranked for a period of time at some point this season.

However, State finished just outside of the top 25 with 79 total votes behind some teams that some could definitely argue should not be ranked ahead of the Bulldogs. Sure, the team is 5-3 on the season (although all signs point to that the team would be 6-2 if it weren't for egregious officiating errors in the 31-29 loss to the Memphis Tigers) but the Bulldogs have shown a lot more on the field than their record suggests.

The NC State Wolfpack, who the team defeated in the second game of the season, received 104 votes and finished two spots ahead of the Bulldogs. This is odd for many reasons: the reason the Wolfpack jumped into the top 25 in the first place was that they defeated Clemson in overtime in their fourth game of the season. Clemson, based on its performance to this point in the year, was overhyped heading into the season.

NC State hasn't had any other impressive wins this season-- unless you consider South Florida, Furman and Louisville worthy opponents. MSU beat the Wolfpack pretty easily on Sept. 11, but still can't find a way to be ranked ahead of them.

Next up to look at is Texas A&M. If there is any team that has been wishy-washy this season, it's the Aggies. They started out the season as the No. 5 team in the country, suffered a string of horrible losses that ruined their playoff chances and have now bounced back to No. 13. When they faced the Bulldogs, they were the No. 15-ranked team in the country, but they couldn't do anything to stop State's offense. Mississippi State went to Kyle Field at night to defeat TAMU, 26-22. The very next weekend, the Aggies beat the "unbeatable" Alabama Crimson Tide. However, MSU beat them, which is something Alabama can't say.

AP didn't believe that MSU deserved to be in the Top 25 after those two victories.

But on top of all of this, on Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium, the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats got absolutely handled by the Bulldogs in a game that ended in a final score of 31-17. Offense, defense, special teams-- you name it, MSU dominated.

Mike Leach's Air Raid offense finished with more total rushing yards than the Wildcats did -- and that's a team that came into this matchup with this top running back in the country in Chris Rodriguez.

All logic points to that all of this says quite a bit about the value of the Mississippi State football program. If there was a week that State finally deserved to break into the top 25, it was this week, though some seem to have a quibble with that. The Wildcats dropped six spots to No. 18, but the team that got the victory on top of other statement wins over opponents who have been in the rankings still hasn't managed to even crack into them.

Now, let's look at some of the teams that finished above MSU that the team has not faced.

Why is Cincinnati the No. 2 team in America? The Bearcats have performed well this season but they haven't exactly faced a tremendous amount of elite competition. They had a good win against Notre Dame, but that has been about it so far. The Bearcats have played teams such as Tulane, Navy, UCF and Miami OH. There is nothing about them that screams that they deserve to be a playoff contender, let alone be in the top 10.

Coming in at No. 16 in this week's AP poll are the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners, a Conference USA team. For a C-USA team, they're playing at the top of their game in a way that no one saw coming. But the argument can still be made that the Roadrunners are not better than most of the teams they are ranked ahead of. Reasonably speaking, a team that barely beat Western Kentucky and a UNLV that has yet to win a game this year doesn't seem like one that deserves to be ranked higher than a team that did beat some formidable SEC opponents.

Lastly, there's a new face in the poll: the No. 25-ranked Fresno State Bulldogs from the Mountain West Conference. They are 7-2 on the season, with their two losses coming to Oregon and Hawaii. The reason they jumped into the rankings was that they defeated previously-ranked San Diego State: another team that one could easily argue did not do a whole lot to deserve being ranked in the first place.

Alabama is still sitting pretty in the poll, as are Oklahoma (a team that has had plenty of struggles this season and has had some scares from opponents they were expected to beat by a significant margin) and Notre Dame. Those teams might have good records, but they have not been outstanding in many of their victories.

Despite these rankings, the team has made Bulldogs fans proud these past few weeks and will continue to do so as the season comes to an end in the next few weeks while continuing to garner more attention for their accomplishments.