Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach's College Football Hall of Fame Status

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach unexpectedly passed away at 61 years old earlier this month, and a lot has been done to honor his legacy as the college football world continues to remember a legend who will truly live on forever.

One of the biggest conversations since Leach's death as all continue to pay tribute to him is his eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame. When Leach passed away, he held a 59.6% career winning percentage. The Hall currently requires a winning percentage of at least 60% for coaches to be inducted.

The Hall has received no shortage of calls, though, and seems to be taking note. Former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, who also serves as the chair and CEO/President of the National Football Foundation, voiced his support for Leach's case to make it in.

It ultimately won't be his call alone, though. He said that “minor percentage points” should not be a problem, referring to this as a "when" and not "if” situation."

“I think Mike will be in the Hall of Fame, but it’ll be up to the Honor’s Committee,” Manning told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

NFF CEO and president Steve Hatchell also gave reason for optimism.

“Where the difference comes in here is that Mike was a young man and he passed away,” Hatchell said. “The fact that he passed away brings a different perspective on this. Everybody would say he’d continue to coach and continue to win.

“I’m positive the NFF will do the right thing."

Regardless of the specific criteria and just how small of a margin Leach technically falls short by, there's no denying he changed football at all levels and deserves to be recognized.