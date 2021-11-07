Mississippi State Falls to Arkansas: Quarter-By-Quarter Game Summary

Mississippi State was defeated by Arkansas by a score of 31-28 on Saturday afternoon at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville in a game filled with missed opportunities and special teams errors.

The Bulldogs drop to 5-4 on the season with the loss with three games against Auburn, Tennessee State and Ole Miss remaining this year. Arkansas is 6-3 and became bowl-eligible with the victory.

Here is a quarter-by-quarter game summary that details the Bulldogs' heartbreaking loss and how things played out

First Quarter: Arkansas 10, Mississippi State 0

Arkansas won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball to start the game. They started off strong on the ground with 22 rushing yards, but were ultimately no match for State's defense. Although the Dawgs had a fumble recovery overturned, they were able to stop the Razorbacks with the help of two false start penalties against the offense. The Bulldogs also had a shaky start to the game. They went three-and-out on their first drive following quarterback Will Rogers's two incomplete passes-- the first of which was almost picked off. On the next drive, Arkansas ran nine plays for 40 yards, but the Bulldogs defense stopped them short of a touchdown. Kicker Cam Little nailed a 46-yard field goal to put the Hogs ahead early.

Then, the Dawgs had their second consecutive three-and-out and were forced to punt from deep in their own territory. The defense had their work cut out for them when the Razorbacks started the drive from their own 48-yard line. The Hogs marched down the field, but seemed to be stopped when Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw an incomplete pass on third down in the red zone. Unfortunately, cornerback Martin Emerson was flagged for pass interference. Dominique Johnson ran the ball one yard for a touchdown and the home team's lead quickly grew to 10. It was then that the offense came alive. The team began marching down the field quickly, catching passes and working on the ground when needed. Rogers even rushed one yard to convert a fourth down and keep the drive alive. As the quarter drew to a close, Mississippi State had a first and 10 on the Arkansas 28-yard line and was looking to cut into the lead.

Second Quarter: Arkansas 13, Mississippi State 7

Just like that, the offensive momentum stopped for the Bulldogs. An offensive holding penalty made it first and 20, and on second and 19, Rogers threw a bad interception to Grant Morgan. Thankfully, the defense stepped up yet again and forced their first three-and-out of the day. The Dawgs made it all the way down to the Arkansas six-yard line before being stopped and forced to kick a 23-yard field goal, which was missed by Brandon Ruiz.

It seemed like every time the Mississippi State offense made progress, they shot themselves in the foot. Arkansas kicked its own field goal on the next drive, a 48-yarder that was easily made. With 3:15 left until halftime, MSU got the ball back hoping to get on the scoreboard before going to the locker room. Once again, State marched down the field quickly, but soon found themselves in yet another tough situation. On third and 12 from the Arkansas 18-yard line. Rogers threw what was believed to be his second interception of the day near the goal line.

The Razorbacks were celebrating, unaware of the cluster of yellow flags on the field. Much to the home team's dismay, defensive pass interference was called on safety Myles Slusher. The Dawgs got the ball at the 3-yard line with a fresh set of downs and only nine seconds to score. Rogers threw his first touchdown of the day-- a 3-yarder to Jaden Walley-- and Ruiz made the extra point to make it 13-7, Razorbacks. MSU headed into the locker room with possession of the ball upon return to the field.

At the half, Rogers was 13-of-21 passing for 124 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Makai Polk led all receivers with 43 yards on four receptions.

Third Quarter: Arkansas 16, Mississippi State 14

The second half got off to a somewhat crazy start for the Bulldogs. It appeared that the team would punt it away after facing a fourth down and three at their own 41-yard line. However, Mike Leach decided to gamble. He kept the offense on the field to go for it, and Marks rushed four yards to get the first down. Even if the team had not gotten the first down, Leach's choice showed the faith he has in his defense. The offense exploded from there, marching down the field with ease.

The drive was capped by a six-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to freshman wide receiver Rara Thomas. Ruiz's extra point gave the Bulldogs the 14-13 lead with 8:15 left in the quarter. As if there wasn't enough drama in the game already, the defense's next time on the field was full of craziness. A punch thrown at Emmanuel Forbes Jr. caused a slight scuffle, but no flags were thrown.

Later on the drive, a defensive holding call made what should have been an Arkansas fourth down and six a first down. The MSU defense did as much as they could, and luckily Arkansas only added a 51-yard field goal. Nevertheless, the Hogs reclaimed the lead. Mississippi State tried to kick a field goal of their own, but Ruiz missed his second field goal of the game from 46 yards out. The clock expired in the middle of the next drive for the Hogs, but they were steadily marching down the field.

Fourth Quarter: Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 28

Once again, Arkansas struck quickly. They ran three plays to start the quarter, and Jefferson found Treylon Burks for a 15-yard score. Suddenly, the Razorback lead was extended to nine. The Bulldogs needed to work their fourth-quarter magic quickly. They did just that on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 37-yard passing touchdown from Rogers to Thomas. The defense held the Razorbacks to a field goal, which was missed, to hold the Arkansas lead to two and give MSU possession of the ball at the 29-yard line.

The Bulldogs ate up the clock on and drove down the field. With 2:22 left in the game, Rogers completed a 15-yard pass to Marks that silenced the stadium. Ruiz's kick made it a 28-23 game, and it was up to the defense to shut the Hogs down. Arkansas made it to the Mississippi State 25-yard line with a fourth and one, and Jefferson threw an incomplete pass for what should have been a turnover-on-downs. Of course, the Bulldogs couldn't end like that, and a holding penalty against the defense gave the Razorbacks new life at the 15-yard line with a minute left in the game. Johnson carried the ball into the end zone for a four-yard score with 21 seconds left in the game. The offense decided to go for two to make it a three-point game and were able to convert easily. In a last-ditch effort, MSU began moving the ball down the field quickly. Nolan McCord was brought on to attempt the 40-yard field goal as time expired, but it was no good. Arkansas came away with a 31-28 upset in Fayetteville.

Rogers finished the game 36-of-48 for 417 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Thomas accounted for two of the team's touchdowns, while Marks led the team in receptions with eight for 117 yards. On defense, Shawn Preston Jr. led the team with nine total tackles. Tyrus Wheat, Aaron Brule and Nathaniel Watson each had one sack.