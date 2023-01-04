Mississippi State football has been in a state of transition since the passing of head coach Mike Leach and that includes the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball in the dawn of the Zach Arnett era.

With inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead officially on his way out and passing game coordinator Steve Spurrier Jr. expected to also be parting ways, it's clear things will be very different for a team that once ran the Air Raid offense.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is reportedly a target for the Bulldogs according to 247Sports.com, and there are rumors floating around that there's a chance he could be taking quarterback KJ Jefferson and some other players with him, though nothing reliably substantiated has surfaced to support it enough to put serious stock into that.

Briles signed an amended three-year contract last year that increased his annual salary to $1.2 million in 2022, with built-in raises to $1.25 in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2024.

Briles has had a large amount of success with the Razorbacks over the past three seasons as one of the major reasons for the team's rise from one of the lowliest squad in the Southeastern Conference to a more consistent contender.

Statistically, his offenses in Fayetteville boast the three highest single-season completion percentages in program history.

In 2022 under Briles, Arkansas put up 6,128 total yards, good for the second-highest total in school history behind the 6,273 yards in 2010. It is only the third time the team has surpassed 6,000 yards in a single season.

Whether or not Briles heads to Starkville will be something to watch, but there's no question his career is on a steady upward trajectory with his significant accomplishments that are sure to have the attention of other teams with voids to fill.