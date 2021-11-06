Three Mississippi State Players to Watch Against Arkansas

Mississippi State is on a two-game winning streak after defeating Kentucky 31-17 last Saturday and will travel to Fayetteville this weekend to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Arkansas is fresh off a bye week -- just as Kentucky was when it came into Davis Wade Stadium last week -- most recently snapping a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 win over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

This will be no easy victory for MSU as it faces a team with a solid ground game and a physical quarterback in 6-foot-3, 245-pound KJ Jefferson. Here are three Bulldogs to watch who will likely have a big-time impact on the game.

1. QB Will Rogers

Quarterback Will Rogers has had two outstanding games in a row. Against Vanderbilt, Rogers was hard to stop on the field. He set a career record when he threw four touchdown passes against the Commodores on 384 total passing yards. As if that performance was not impressive enough, Rogers one-upped himself when he set an all-time SEC record this past weekend against Kentucky. He was 36-of-39 passing for 344 yards with one touchdown. HIs 92.3% completion percentage on more than 30 passing attempts broke previous SEC records. Rogers has a lot of faith in his ability right now, and if he can carry that confidence into this weekend's SEC matchup, the Dawgs will have a great shot at winning.

2. RB Dillon Johnson

Despite struggling early in the season, running back Dillon Johnson has steadily grown better as the year has gone on. Against Kentucky, Johnson recorded 41 rushing yards with two touchdowns. In an Air Raid offense, that is impressive. Even though the team relies on wide receivers most of the time, Johnson has proven that he can be a valuable asset on the ground. Arkansas does not have a strong rushing defense, but has one of the best pass defenses in the nation. If needed, Johnson has shown that he can make big plays on the ground.

3. DT Cameron Young

Cameron Young had one of the best plays of his Bulldog career when he picked off quarterback Will Levis against Kentucky last weekend. Not only was it memorable, it gave him the motivation needed to go against Arkansas this weekend. As a defensive tackle, Young has faced some of the best rushing offenses in the nation. He, along with the rest of the defensive line, will be challenged more than they have so far this season against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are currently the No. 4 rushing offense in the nation and average 249 rushing yards per game. Hopefully, Young will perform as well this weekend as he did against Kentucky to lead the Bulldogs to their third victory in a row.