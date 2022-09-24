Skip to main content

Bowling Green to Be Without Head Coach Scott Loeffler During Mississippi State Game

The Bowling Green Falcons will be without their head coach in Saturday's contest against Mississippi State.

Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler will not be making the trip for the Falcons' matchup on Saturday against Mississippi State due to a health matter, as the team announced on Friday.

Loeffler is expected to be back in time for the Falcons' contest against Akron on Oct. 1, but for now, associate head coach and inside linebackers coach Steve Morrison will assume Loeffler's position in his absence.

The 47-year-old Loeffler is currently in his fourth season with the Falcons and has an 8-4 record.

“They're really good. What we have to do is do what we did last week," Loeffler said in his Monday press conference prior to the announcement of his absence. "We have to hang in there on offense just like we did. We hung in there. We gave our guys opportunity to make plays against the right looks. (Mississippi State) is good on offense. They're good on defense. They're fast. LSU didn't really do much until the very end of the game. They found a way to beat them. (Mississippi State) is exceptional."

MSU and Bowling Green are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

