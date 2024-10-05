Bulldogs in NFL: Former Mississippi State Players On the Field in Week 5
Chris Jones, Dak Prescott, Montez Sweat and others will be in action while others will be on a bye week
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The 2024 NFL season is already a quarter of the way through, but we’re still learning which teams are playoff contenders and which ones are playoff pretenders.
That includes several teams featuring former Mississippi State football players. Here’s a roundup of where and when the former Bulldogs will be playing in Week 5 of the NFL season.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, Noon, FOX
Bears
DE Montez Sweat
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, Noon, FOX
Browns
LB Nathaniel Watson
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon, CBS
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Packers
OG Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Seahawks
OT Charles Cross
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Saints
LB Willie Gay Jr.
S J.T. Gray
Chiefs
DT Chris Jones
NFL Teams on Bye Weeks
Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers
