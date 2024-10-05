Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: Former Mississippi State Players On the Field in Week 5

Chris Jones, Dak Prescott, Montez Sweat and others will be in action while others will be on a bye week

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out the defense prior to the snap of the ball at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out the defense prior to the snap of the ball at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The 2024 NFL season is already a quarter of the way through, but we’re still learning which teams are playoff contenders and which ones are playoff pretenders.

That includes several teams featuring former Mississippi State football players. Here’s a roundup of where and when the former Bulldogs will be playing in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, Noon, FOX

Bears

DE Montez Sweat

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, Noon, FOX

Browns

LB Nathaniel Watson

Commanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon, CBS

Jaguars

P Logan Cooke

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Raiders

CB Decamerion Richardson

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Packers

OG Elgton Jenkins

LB Preston Smith

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Seahawks

OT Charles Cross

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott

DE Tyrus Wheat

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Saints

LB Willie Gay Jr.

S J.T. Gray

Chiefs

DT Chris Jones

NFL Teams on Bye Weeks

Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers

