Bulldogs in NFL: Prescott, Cowboys Nearly Comeback to Beat Ravens
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Week 3 of the NFL begins Thursday night with the New England Patriots making the short trip to the New York Jets.
Mississippi State fans won’t see any former Bulldogs in that game, but there will be plenty of other opportunities on Sunday and Monday.
Here’s a roundup of NFL games featuring former Mississippi State players:
Ravens 28 Cowboys 25
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott: 28-of-51, 379 yards, 2 TD; 2 runs, 7 yards, 1 TD
DE Tyrus Wheat: Did not play.
Giants 21 Browns 15
Browns
DB Martin Emerson: 7 tackles
Packers 30, Titans 14
Packers
OG Elgton Jenkins: Played every offensive snap and helped Packers gain 188 rushing yards.
LB Preston Smith: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFLs, 2 QB hits
Titans
DT Jeffrey Simmons: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit
Colts 21, Bears 16
Bears
DE Montez Sweat: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 FF
Eagles 15, Saints 12
Eagles
CB Darius Slay: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended
Saints
LB Willie Gay: 4 solo tackles
S J.T. Gray: Did not play
Dolphins at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Seahawks
OT Charles Cross: Helped lead Seattle to 100 rushing yards and nearly 400 yards of total offense.
Chiefs at Flacons, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Chiefs
DT Chris Jones: 2 tackles
Jaguars at Bills, 6:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke: 2 punts, 109 total yards, 59 longest punt
Inactive/Injured/Practice Squad Players
Buccaneers
S Marcus Banks
Browns
WR Lideatrick Griffin
LB Nathaniel Watson
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson
Panthers
DT Jaden Crumedy
Saints
S Jonathan Abram
Texans
DL Denico Autry