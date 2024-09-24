Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: Prescott, Cowboys Nearly Comeback to Beat Ravens

Former Mississippi State players had big days in NFL's Week 3, including defensive players tallying four total sacks

Taylor Hodges

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Week 3 of the NFL begins Thursday night with the New England Patriots making the short trip to the New York Jets.

Mississippi State fans won’t see any former Bulldogs in that game, but there will be plenty of other opportunities on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a roundup of NFL games featuring former Mississippi State players:

Ravens 28 Cowboys 25

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott: 28-of-51, 379 yards, 2 TD; 2 runs, 7 yards, 1 TD
DE Tyrus Wheat: Did not play.

Giants 21 Browns 15

Browns

DB Martin Emerson: 7 tackles

Packers 30, Titans 14

Packers

OG Elgton Jenkins: Played every offensive snap and helped Packers gain 188 rushing yards.
LB Preston Smith: 3 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFLs, 2 QB hits

Titans

DT Jeffrey Simmons: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit

Colts 21, Bears 16

Bears

DE Montez Sweat: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 FF

Eagles 15, Saints 12

Eagles

CB Darius Slay: 2 tackles, 1 pass defended

Saints

LB Willie Gay: 4 solo tackles
S J.T. Gray: Did not play

Dolphins at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Seahawks

OT Charles Cross: Helped lead Seattle to 100 rushing yards and nearly 400 yards of total offense.

Chiefs at Flacons, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Chiefs

DT Chris Jones: 2 tackles

Jaguars at Bills, 6:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Jaguars

P Logan Cooke: 2 punts, 109 total yards, 59 longest punt

Inactive/Injured/Practice Squad Players

Buccaneers

S Marcus Banks

Browns

WR Lideatrick Griffin
LB Nathaniel Watson

Commanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Raiders

CB Decamerion Richardson

Panthers

DT Jaden Crumedy

Saints

S Jonathan Abram

Texans

DL Denico Autry

Published
