Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State needed just one upset win down at LSU to surge into the national rankings.

Following the Bulldogs' 44-34 upset of the defending-national-champion Tigers on Saturday, State found itself as a consensus Top-20 team on Sunday. The Bulldogs checked in at No. 14 in the country in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the nation in The Associated Press Top 25.

MSU rode 623 yards of passing from quarterback K.J. Costello to Saturday's victory over the homestanding Tigers. He shattered the MSU and SEC single-game passing yards record, and his total also ranks 11th in NCAA history. Costello completed 36 passes on 60 attempts, which were also Mississippi State school records. He matched the program record for passing touchdowns with five.

As a result, Costello and the Bulldogs are now in the polls. Here are both sets of rankings:

AP Top 25

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama 
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. UCF
  12. North Carolina
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Oregon
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. LSU
  21. Tennessee
  22. BYU
  23. Michigan
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Memphis

Others receiving votes (with point totals):

Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

Amway Coaches Poll

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. North Carolina
  12. UCF
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Oklahoma
  17. LSU
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Tennessee
  21. Michigan
  22. BYU
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Memphis
  25. Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes (with point totals):

UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.

