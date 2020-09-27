Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

Mississippi State needed just one upset win down at LSU to surge into the national rankings.

Following the Bulldogs' 44-34 upset of the defending-national-champion Tigers on Saturday, State found itself as a consensus Top-20 team on Sunday. The Bulldogs checked in at No. 14 in the country in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the nation in The Associated Press Top 25.

MSU rode 623 yards of passing from quarterback K.J. Costello to Saturday's victory over the homestanding Tigers. He shattered the MSU and SEC single-game passing yards record, and his total also ranks 11th in NCAA history. Costello completed 36 passes on 60 attempts, which were also Mississippi State school records. He matched the program record for passing touchdowns with five.

As a result, Costello and the Bulldogs are now in the polls. Here are both sets of rankings:

AP Top 25

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State UCF North Carolina Texas A & M Oregon Cincinnati Mississippi State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Wisconsin LSU Tennessee BYU Michigan Pittsburgh Memphis

Others receiving votes (with point totals):

Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3

Amway Coaches Poll

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State North Carolina UCF Texas A & M Mississippi State Cincinnati Oklahoma LSU Wisconsin Oklahoma State Tennessee Michigan BYU Virginia Tech Memphis Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes (with point totals):

UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER

K.J. Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record as Mississippi State Upsets LSU

All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.