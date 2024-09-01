Bulldogs Open 2024 With Big Win Against EKU
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State got off to a hot start and never let up in its 2024 season opening game against Eastern Kentucky.
The Bulldogs started off Jeff Lebby's head coaching career with a 56-7 victory against FCS foe EKU. Blake Shapen, making his debut in maroon, impressed in his three quarters of action. He completed 15-of-20 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior transfer receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. was perhaps the biggest star to emerge from the victory. He caught five passes for 88 yards - one of which was an impressive, one-handed catch on the sideline - and one touchdown. He was most impressive returning punts, though. He had five punt returns and totaled 117 yards on his returns with a long of 45 yards.
Defensively, MSU held the Colonels to 295 total yards, 126 of which was gained on the ground. The only touchdown the Bulldogs allowed came at the end of the first half on a nine-yard pass from Matt Morrissey to Ron Vann.
Issac Smith led MSU with 11 tackles and Zakari Tillman was second with six. Elijah Cannon scored a defensive touchdown with a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown to cap off the scoring for Saturday's game.
Mississippi State (1-0) will return to action next week when it travel to Tempe, Ariz. to face Arizona State, who opens their season later tonight at home against Wyoming.