Can Dak Prescott Lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl, Despite A Rough Stretch of Games?

Prescott has struggled since his return from injury, but the Cowboys still look to make the playoffs.

As the NFL regular season nears its end, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to carry his team to the playoffs.

Prescott had a rocky start to the 2022 season after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys were only able to tack one field goal on the scoreboard, and the team ultimately fell by a score of 19-3. Prescott's injury kept him out of play for the next five games. 

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush filled in for Prescott, winning four out of the five games played. In his playing time, he passed for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Although Rush won games in Prescott's absence, the franchise signal-caller was still deemed the better player and earned his starting spot back. 

In his return in Week 7, Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 24-6 win against the Detroit Lions. Since then, he has struggled in his individual performances. In eight games played, he's recorded 1,847 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Despite this, Prescott has led the team to several victories, with his one loss coming by three points against the Green Bay Packers. 

As the season dwindles, Prescott has a great deal of pressure on his shoulders. Dallas has the second-best record in the NFC behind divisional-foe Philadelphia, meaning they would be a Wild Card team. If Prescott can consistently lead his offense while the defense does its part, there's a chance that the Cowboys could appear in the Super Bow for the first time in 26 years.

A lot will be riding on the final games of the season for Prescott, but he will push to get the job done and turn his attention to the postseason.

