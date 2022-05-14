Each year, several Bulldogs turn heads throughout the NFL during training camps. Now, Martin Emerson Jr. is doing just that in Cleveland.

Just a few weeks ago, Martin Emerson joined the ranks of the host of former Mississippi State athletes to be selected into the NFL.

Emerson was taken with the 68th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, and has been turning some heads during training camp -- including that of Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski took to the microphone stand on Friday afternoon and discussed what the 6-foot-2 corner brings to the team overall and what he's shown this early on in offseason preparation.

"Length with corners, especially, it allows you at the line of scrimmage to really deter the length of the receiver," Stefanski told reporters. "And as receivers, they want off. They want the ability to sell the go route and come off the ball. When you're somebody like Martin, they're going to work at the line of scrimmage versus you, but even if they gain six inches, you have maybe 33 inches to go with your length to make them get around you and get you off your precision-timing game."

Emerson weighs in at 200 pounds. That alone is uncommon for a corner in the NFL. That coupled with his large frame and immense length for the position makes him a tough physical matchup for most wide receivers, as Stefanski explained.

Emerson joined the fifth-best passing defense in 2021, and was taken with a fairly early pick for a team that seemed to be returning solid corner play. The Browns undoubtedly saw something in Emerson that they liked, and -- much to their pleasure -- that seems to be showing itself during camp.

CBS Sports has Emerson set at left corner No. 2 on their depth chart, which points towards the assumption that Emerson will be seeing plenty of snaps this fall. Only time will tell if Emerson plays out how Cleveland hoped, but so far it's looking good for the former Bulldog.