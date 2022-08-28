Skip to main content

How to Watch Every Week 1 SEC Matchup

How to watch every SEC team in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

The 2022 college football season is officially underway and has already been action-packed with the first games unfolding in Week Zero on Saturday.

There's plenty to come this fall as Week 1 kicks off in just a matter of days with some exciting SEC matchups taking place. Here's a look at when those are and how to tune in.

1. Ball State at Tennessee, Sept. 1.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

2. Louisiana Tech at Missouri, Sept. 1.

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPNU

3. Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, Sept. 3.

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

4. Oregon at Georgia, Sept. 3.

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

5. Cincinnati at Arkansas, Sept. 3.

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

6. Troy at Ole Miss, Sept. 3.

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

7. Utah at Florida, Sept. 3.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

8. Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, Sept. 3.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+

9. Mercer at Auburn, Sept. 3.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+

10. Elon at Vanderbilt, Sept. 3.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+

11. Utah State at Alabama, Sept. 3.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

12. Memphis at Mississippi State, Sept. 3.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPNU

13. Georgia State at South Carolina, Sept. 3.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+

14. FSU at LSU, Sept. 4.

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

