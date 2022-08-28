How to Watch Every Week 1 SEC Matchup
The 2022 college football season is officially underway and has already been action-packed with the first games unfolding in Week Zero on Saturday.
There's plenty to come this fall as Week 1 kicks off in just a matter of days with some exciting SEC matchups taking place. Here's a look at when those are and how to tune in.
1. Ball State at Tennessee, Sept. 1.
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
2. Louisiana Tech at Missouri, Sept. 1.
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPNU
3. Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, Sept. 3.
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
4. Oregon at Georgia, Sept. 3.
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
5. Cincinnati at Arkansas, Sept. 3.
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
6. Troy at Ole Miss, Sept. 3.
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
7. Utah at Florida, Sept. 3.
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN
8. Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, Sept. 3.
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
9. Mercer at Auburn, Sept. 3.
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
10. Elon at Vanderbilt, Sept. 3.
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
11. Utah State at Alabama, Sept. 3.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
12. Memphis at Mississippi State, Sept. 3.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPNU
13. Georgia State at South Carolina, Sept. 3.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
14. FSU at LSU, Sept. 4.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC