Lane Kiffin: Mike Leach is the 'Best Offensive Coach in America'

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin had praise for Mike Leach and his Bulldogs in the Grove during his appearance on "College Gameday."

This weekend, ESPN's "College Gameday" visited the Grove in Oxford, Mississippi, for a matchup between the Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Towards the end of the program, the show allows one celebrity guest to come on the stage and pick who will win some of the day's top football games. This weekend, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was invited to be the guest picker.

The first game the panel previewed was the Mississippi State vs. Auburn matchup. Upon mention of their rival school, fans in the Grove booed. One of the hosts, Desmond Howard, said that it would be hard to pick the Bulldogs to win while sitting in the Grove. However, Kiffin had a different opinion.

"Mike Leach is the best offensive coach in America," Kiffin said. "I'm taking Mississippi State."

The fans had very mixed emotions about this. Kiffin is adored in Oxford, and his loyal fans would never turn their backs on him. However, the Rebels' hatred of all things Mississippi State was hard for them to overlook. In the end, Kiffin was the only person on the panel to select MSU to win: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit both favored the Tigers.

Kiffin went on to make his final selections of the day, and picked Tennessee to upset Georgia and his own Rebels to secure the victory in Oxford. However, his long overdue praise of Mike Leach stirred up emotions everywhere and left fans shocked.

Mississippi State (5-4) will take on Auburn (6-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss (7-2) will play the evening game against Texas A&M (7-2). They will face off against the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Kiffin and Leach will have the chance to meet on Nov. 25 as their teams face off in the Egg Bowl for their final regular season game.