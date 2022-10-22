ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks for Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Mississippi State football suffered its second loss of the season last week, falling 27-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats on the road in Lexington.

The Bulldogs continue to work through what was termed as the toughest schedule in the nation with Alabama up next as MSU travels to Tuscaloosa to take on one of the most dominant teams in the nation over recent history.

But the Crimson Tide look as shaky as they ever have within the past decade or so, coming off a 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium that caused them to fall outside of the top-five of the rankings.

Despite that, there seems to be optimism that this will be the week that Alabama gains its footing back and gets to the right side of the win column in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That's certainly how the pickers for College GameDay are drawing it up, with Alabama gaining the edge in the pregame predictions.

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Sabrina Ionescu (celebrity guest picker): Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

The two teams are set to kick off at 6 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.