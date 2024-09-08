Cowbell Corner

BREAKING: Dak Prescott Finalizing Record-Setting Deal Before Dallas Cowboys Season Opener

Dak Prescott bet on himself and is about to get paid very handsomely

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Aug 17, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL season is technically underway but its first real Sunday is still an hour from kicking off.

Before it though, headlines are certainly being made across the league.

Perhaps the biggest is the massive contract that quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is about to sign.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, a record deal is headed the way of the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star.

4 years, $240 Million for Dak Prescott

I wasn't a math major by any means but I think I can do the math on this one.

Divide the 240 by four and get 60.

As in $60 million a year for Prescott, and he earned every penny of it.

Dak Prescott at Mississippi State

Prescott and the Cowboys square off with the Browns in Cleveland later today to start the 2024 season.

Before they do, take a look back at some of the 240 Million Dollar Man's highlights as he led the Bulldogs into college football's top-five.

Where Dak Prescott Ranked as Top 100 Player in NFL

Dak Prescott Player Props for 2024 NFL Season

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football