BREAKING: Dak Prescott Finalizing Record-Setting Deal Before Dallas Cowboys Season Opener
The NFL season is technically underway but its first real Sunday is still an hour from kicking off.
Before it though, headlines are certainly being made across the league.
Perhaps the biggest is the massive contract that quarterback Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is about to sign.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, a record deal is headed the way of the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star.
4 years, $240 Million for Dak Prescott
I wasn't a math major by any means but I think I can do the math on this one.
Divide the 240 by four and get 60.
As in $60 million a year for Prescott, and he earned every penny of it.
Dak Prescott at Mississippi State
Prescott and the Cowboys square off with the Browns in Cleveland later today to start the 2024 season.
Before they do, take a look back at some of the 240 Million Dollar Man's highlights as he led the Bulldogs into college football's top-five.
