Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Start Sunday

After not playing last Sunday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has claimed that he will be ready to play against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

Prescott suffered a right calf strain against the Patriots nearly two weeks ago when he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. This past Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to victory without Prescott when his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 20-16 to improve to 6-1 on the season.

The news should come as a relief to Cowboys fans everywhere. Prescott has had an outstanding season thus far and shows no signs of stopping soon. Through six games this season, Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has led his team to victories over the Chargers, Eagles, Panthers, Giants and Patriots, most of which are talented teams that have throttled their other opponents.

Prescott is eyeing the MVP race this season. He averages 302.2 yards per game and has a 4:1 touchdown to interception ratio. His Cowboys have shown resilience against talented teams and now sit comfortably at the top of the NFC East. After a gruesome ankle injury last season, Prescott has rebounded well and shows that he can be the quarterback that his team and fans expect him to be.

Dallas will face the Denver Broncos this Sunday. The Broncos are 4-4 on the season and are led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Despite their mediocre record, Dak and the Cowboys will have to play hard to defeat a physical Broncos team that is itching to prove themselves in the NFL.