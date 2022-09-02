Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Hints at Return for Mississippi State Season-Opener

Could former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott be returning for the team's first game of the season against Memphis?

There's plenty of excitement surrounding the season-opening matchup for Mississippi State with the Memphis Tigers coming to town after recording a 31-29 victory over the Bulldogs in a game filled with controversial calls last year.

And there's a chance things could be made even more interesting with the possible return of former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott to Starkville. There signal-caller hinted at as much in a recent video he posted to Twitter.

“It’s about that time and College Color Days is tomorrow,” Prescott said. “So you know me, I will be repping my alum, Mississippi State, with my maroon on. And I hope to see all of the Bulldog family repping their maroon for the first Maroon Friday and the first Saturday back in StarkVegas. Maybe I’ll see you there. Go State.”

Prescott has maintained legendary status around the city since his college days when he consistently elevated the MSU offense, recording a 62.8% completion rate, 9,376 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 23 interceptions to go with 2,521 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground.

Kickoff between Memphis and MSU is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.

