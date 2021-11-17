Former Bulldogs QB Dak Prescott Building Strong Campaign for NFL MVP as Cowboys Blow Out Falcons

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked like himself as he led his team to a 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

In Sunday's blowout win, Prescott was 24-of-31 passing for 296 yards with two touchdowns. He also added a four-yard rushing touchdown near the end of the third quarter. With a 40-point advantage and only one quarter left to play, Prescott was taken out of the game to prevent any chance of injury, and he stayed on the sidelines to cheer on his teammates.

Prescott suffered a right calf strain on Oct. 17 after leading his team to an overtime victory against the New England Patriots. He rested through the team's bye weekend and was unable to play on Oct. 31 against the Minnesota Vikings. The following Sunday, Prescott insisted upon making his return to the field despite speculation that he needed another week off to fully heal.

As it appeared, Prescott did rush himself back too quickly. The Denver Broncos handed the Cowboys a 30-16 loss-- their second of the season. Prescott was 19-of-39 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He struggled to hit wide-open receivers and was constantly having to scramble to avoid being sacked. His two touchdowns came with less than five minutes in the game after the team fell behind 30-0 and had no chance of catching up. It was his worst performance of the season so far, and critics were quick to call him out for being a fraud.

But based on this latest performance, that appeared to be a fluke game fueled by a quick return from injury. Prescott played like his usual self this past Sunday, just like true fans knew he would. His Cowboys now sit at 7-2 on the season-- their best start since Prescott's rookie season in 2016. The team has a four-game lead in the NFC East division and appears nearly unstoppable. At this point, Prescott is nearly guaranteed a spot in the playoffs for the third time in his NFL career.

With less than half the season left to play, Prescott currently sits in third place in the MVP race. His +750 odds to win are behind only Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (+210) and Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady (+375). This season, Prescott is 201-of-286 passing for 2,341 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 70.3% completion percentage and five interceptions are better than both Allen and Brady, and he has the second-most touchdown passes of the three. He is last in total passing yards, but he has also played in one less game due to his injury.

If Prescott continues to play the way he has, then he will likely lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run and prove why he deserves to be the NFL MVP.