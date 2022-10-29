Mississippi State football doesn't play a Week 9 game as the Bulldogs are currently on an open date, but several former players will suit up in NFL action on Sunday.

Former Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott is one of those as he and his Dallas Cowboys play a home game against the visiting Chicago Bears. This marks Prescott's second game since his original return from injury -- last week's 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Prescott completed 76% of his passes for 207 yards with one touchdown in his first outing since the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

Here's everything you need to know and how to tune in as Prescott and the Cowboys look to remain on the right side of the win column:

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

When: 12 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 30

Weather: 65 Degrees, Intermittent Clouds

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)