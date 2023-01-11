David Turner Returning to Mississippi State as Defensive Line Coach

Mississippi State formally named David Turner its defensive line coach on Wednesday as new head Coach Zach Arnett continues to build out his staff.

This marks Turner's third stint as a Bulldogs coach after he was at the helm of the defensive line units from 2007-09 and again from 2013-15.

Turner most recently served as the assistant head coach on defense and defense run game coordinator at Georgia Tech. His contract was not renewed after the program and former Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins parted ways.

With 37 seasons as a college football coach under his belt, Turner has had no shortage of success. He's seen time on the sidelines for six SEC programs, also with three stops in the AAC. Turner has been involved with 17 bowl teams, including three New Year's Six bowl game appearances.

His stops in the Power 5 include Florida (2019-21), Texas A&M (2016-17), Kentucky (2010-12), Alabama (2006), Vanderbilt (2002-05), Minnesota (2001), Virginia (1997-2000), NC State (1995-96) and Kentucky (1993-94).

Turner has coached 15 players who were drafted into the NFL with three first-round selections, mentoring Chris Jones, Fletcher Cox, Preston Smith, Pernell McPhee, Josh Boyd, Kyle Love, Gerri Green, among others during his time in Starkville. He also signed five-star defensive tackle and future NFL first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons.

While he was the Texas A&M defensive run game coordinator (2016-17), he played a key role in the development of eventual No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Myles Garrett.

"I'm very thankful to Coach Arnett for this opportunity to be back in Starkville which we consider home and back in the great state of Mississippi to work with some of the best defensive minds in the game," Turner said in the statement the school released. "Mississippi State has a longstanding reputation for elite defensive line play, and there is no doubt that tradition will continue. I'm excited to hit the ground running and get to work with our team! Hail State!"

Turner joins offensive line coach Will Friend and wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis as Arnett's latest hires at Mississippi State.